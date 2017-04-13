Home

Posted on: April 13, 2017

Lane Closures and Road Closures for Half-Marathon on Saturday Morning, April 15

(April 13, 2017) This Saturday morning, April 15,  several road and lane closures will be in effect for a half-marathon in the southeast area of Frisco. The half-marathon will start and end at Collin College and will close a lane on several major roadways (such as Main Street), and will cause delay for traffic on roads that cross the race course (such as Coit Road). See map for more details, as well as this specific detour list  for neighborhoods between Ohio Drive and Hillcrest Road.

SCHEDULE OF CLOSURES

The lane closures described below will begin before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. Additional road closures will begin at 7:00 a.m. as described below. The race begins at 7:00 a.m. and is expected to end by 11:00 a.m. All roads will be fully open by 11:00 a.m.

As the fastest runners progress through the course in a clockwise direction, traffic will begin to be delayed on Rolater Road at Hillcrest Road at about 7:05 a.m., on Coit Road at Main Street at about 7:15 a.m., and on Independence Parkway at Main Street at about 7:25 a.m. By about 7:45 a.m., traffic will begin to be delayed at the intersection of Rolater Road and Coit Road. 

Barricades will be removed and roads will be reopened as soon as the last runners progress clockwise through the course. Therefore, the lane closures along Hillcrest Road will be opened first, followed by Main Street and then Custer Road, etc., until all roads are fully open by 11:00 a.m.

LANE CLOSURES & ROAD CLOSURES

Ohio Drive will be closed between Wade Boulevard and Hillcrest Road between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. to allow all runners to leave Collin College. The road will reopen to traffic at 7:30 a.m., but will still experience intermittent delay as runners return to the college through 11:00 a.m.

The half-marathon route and 5K route run along several major roadways in southeast Frisco. Each road will remain open to traffic, but will be separated by cones from the runners in the right lane. Most side streets and driveways will be closed next to the lane being used by the runners. Drivers should not turn across the race course at any location that does not have a police officer. The lane closures are described below and are shown in the attached map.

The right lane of these roadways will be closed Saturday morning:

  • Northbound Ohio Drive between Lebanon and College Parkway
  • Northbound Hillcrest Road between College Parkway and Main Street
  • Southbound Hillcrest Road between College Parkway and Lebanon Road (will open by 9:00 a.m.)
  • Eastbound Main Street between Hillcrest Road and Custer Road
  • Southbound Custer Road between Main Street and Rolater Road
  • Westbound Rolater Road between Custer Road and Coit Road
  • Southbound Coit Road between Rolater Road and Lebanon Road
  • Westbound Lebanon Road between Coit Road and Ohio Drive

Several neighborhoods along the race course will also have one or more entrances closed during the race. The race organizers have put together a list of the affected neighborhoods, the entrances that will be closed, and the alternate routes that should be used. 

The Cecile Place and Hillcrest Meadows neighborhoods will experience an additional road closure: The 5K route follows Asheboro Street, which will be reduced to one lane for cars while the other lane has runners. Only eastbound travel will be allowed on the road between 7:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. In addition, residents will not be able to cross from one side of Asheboro to the other during this time. Residents south of Asheboro Street will only have access to and from Lebanon Road during this time, while residents north of Asheboro Street will need to use Fleetwood Drive to reach Ohio Drive or Jereme Trail to reach Hillcrest Road. Police officers will help residents get in and out of the neighborhood during the race.

Other News in Home

